Gang that rented luxury villas on Costa del Sol to grow marijuana is busted
Crime

Police have arrested 13 people involved in an alleged international drug trafficking ring after raids on several properties along the coast

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 17 March 2024, 21:48

National Police on the Costa del Sol have smashed a gang that allegedly rented luxury villas in Mijas and Marbella and turned them into marijuana nurseries.

Officers arrested 13 people in Fuengirola after raiding six homes and seizing 1,051 marijuana plants, 143 kilograms of marijuana buds ready for distribution, 139 grams of hashish, 4,575 euros in cash, six nitrous oxide canisters, 17 mobile phones and documents.

The police operation started in July 2023 when agents received a tip-off about individuals who were producing, stockpiling and trafficking drugs to countries in central Europe. That's when police found the first property in Mijas that had been converted into a grow house. Police then uncovered three other luxury villas along the Costa del Sol with a similar setup.

Those arrested have been charged with drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organisation, electricity and document fraud. They appeared before a judge at Fuengirola magistrate's court, where four of the accused were remanded in custody.

