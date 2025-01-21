Man wanted in Italy arrested on Costa del Sol when he filed a complaint at police station

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 10:09 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested a man wanted by the authorities in Italy after he went to a police station in Fuengirola to file a complaint. The 28-year-old man, S.N., is accused of armed or organised robbery, crimes against persons and against property.

The fugitive went to the police station on 13 January to file a complaint when investigators were able to confirm that a European arrest and surrender order had been issued against him in Italy. He was then arrested on the spot.

S.N. belongs to a criminal group, according to the search warrant issued on 14 October last year. The crimes allegedly took place in December 2015 and after a trial in 2018, he was sentenced to three years and six months' in prison.