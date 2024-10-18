Fuengirola's trees named after 1,600 children

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 18 October 2024, 16:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There has been a tree named Sofía in Los Pacos for the last seven years. It grows outside the home of the grandparents of its namesake, eight-year-old Fuengirola resident Sofía. A plaque at the foot of the tree, installed when she was just one, confirms the connection. The tree is hers and that is why she tends to it whenever she visits her grandparents. She enjoys watching it grow, knowing that her care helps it thrive.

Sofia's story mirrors that of 1,600 other children in Fuengirola. Each of them is fortunate enough to have a tree in the town named after them, even if some have since grown into adults.

It has been 26 years since the town hall launched the initiative Un Niño, Un Árbol (One child, One Tree). This programme involves creating a ceramic plaque featuring the child's full name and date of birth and placing it at the base of the tree chosen to be theirs.

"It is crucial that we understand the importance of caring for our environment from an early age. What better way to instil this responsibility in our children than by having them look after one of the town's trees?" said the mayor, Ana Mula.

Since the initiative began in 1998, the council's urban ecology team has installed 1,545 plaques throughout numerous streets in the town. So far this year, 38 have already been unveiled, with more requests still coming in.

The only requirement for eligibility for one of these plaques is that the child must be registered in Fuengirola. The application process is straightforward. Parents simply need to submit a written request for a plaque for their chosen tree, either in-person or electronically. Those responsible for the initiative will then get in touch to arrange the day and time for the plaque's installation.

"It is true that it is not an immediate process, as the plaques are handmade and a minimum order is required. Therefore, it typically takes some time from when a request is made until the plaque is installed. However, I encourage all children and parents to participate in this wonderful experience," said the mayor, who recently joined three children and their families for the installation of their plaques in Calle Molino de Viento.