Dates for Fuengirola's summer cinema season revealed

The festival will take place at the Marenostrum venue and people are invited to vote for the films they would like to see on the big screen

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 21:43

The dates for Fuengirola's summer cinema season have been announced: 29 and 30 July; 19 and 20 August. As previously, the screenings will take place at the Marenostrum venue.

Those who are interested in attending have the opportunity to choose the films to be screened by casting their vote on social media and on the town's Miramar shopping centre's website. The deadline for voting is 1 June.

There will be screenings of two of the following animated films: Buffalo Kids, Gru 4 My Favourite Villain, Kung Fu Panda and Garfield the Movie. In addition, there will be two live-action films: 'Padre no hay más que uno 4', 'Campeonex' or 'Vacaciones de verano'.

Voters will get the chance to enter into a draw for four gift cards worth 50 euros each. Both the selected films and the winners of the draw will be announced on 2 June.

"One of the most popular activities in our town during the summer season is the summer cinema, which we have been organising for more than a decade and which is always well received by the public, both by local residents and by those who visit us in summer," said councillor for beaches José Sánchez. "It is also a family activity that involves three generations, as it is often attended by grandparents, parents and grandchildren," he added.

Once again, profits from the food and drinks sold during the festival will go towards the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) and the association of relatives of Alzheimer's patients (AFA).

