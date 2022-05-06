Fuengirola's six-day multicultural festival a 'resounding success' The Feria Internacional de los Países attracted one million visitors who enjoyed the customs and traditions of 33 participating countries

More than one million people visited the multicultural fair in Fuengirola last week, said organisers / SUR

More than one million visitors are said to have attended the Feria Internacional de los Países (formerly the Feria de los Pueblos), the popular multicultural festival that took place in Fuengirola last week.

Mayor Ana Mula, who described the event as the "world epicentre of multiculturalism", said that hotels reached an average occupancy of 85 per cent during the May holiday weekend, claiming that the festival had been a "resounding success".

The six-day festival began last Wednesday, with the highlight being Saturday's colourful parade of the 33 participating countries, and finished on the 2 May public holiday.

Exceptional weather

Visitors took advantage of the exceptional weather at the weekend, when sunny skies and temperatures of around 25 degrees attracted people from all over the province.

The fair, which began in 1994 with just eight participating countries, highlighted the different nationalities and cultures that reside in the town. This year's event included Great Britain, Greece, Australia, Hawaii, Belgium, India, Bolivia, Ireland, Cuba, Spain, Estonia, South Africa, Finland and Uruguay, although Russia was not represented this year.

In addition to gastronomy, which ranged from Argentine barbecued meats to German sausages and Japanese sushi, each caseta offered a series of live music and dance shows, which included everything from jazz and punk rock to tango, flamenco and line dancing.

One of the most popular rendezvous was the British Caseta, which presented several of the coast's top tribute bands. The venue, which was designed like an English pub, offered five live bands each day, along with traditional British beer and cuisine, including a hog roast, fish and chips and homemade pies.

"After two years of absence due to the pandemic, the fair has shone once again and made our town a reference point for global multiculturalism. We can conclude that the 26th edition has been the best so far," the mayor said.