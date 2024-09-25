Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Section of the promenade in Fuengirola where the work is underway L. Cádiz
Major sewer upgrade work resumes on Fuengirola promenade
Infrastructure

Major sewer upgrade work resumes on Fuengirola promenade

Now the summer is over, the final phase of work has been resumed to put and end to the discharge of wastewater into the sea during periods of bad weather

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 16:21

Work has resumed to upgrade the sewer network along a 1.1 kilometre stretch of Fuengirola's Rey de España promenade now that summer is over.

Traffic is being diverted to the N-340 road, which runs parallel to the thoroughfare, as work continues from the Pajares stream to the El Bote beach bar area.

The work started in September last year and, due to its complexity, was divided into several stages, so that part of it was completed before the main holiday period and the final stages will be completed now the peak season is over.

The work is being carried out by the Junta de Andalucía has a budget of 7.3 million euros and it will replace an old sewer pipe installed in 1979. The poor state of the current pipeline causes spills of waste water into the sea when the weather is bad.

To avoid this, a new pipe is being installed, which runs just below the promenade. The work will also provide a solution to flooding where the El Bote restaurant used to be. This issue crops up every time there is heavy rainfall in the area. The concrete sections installed to house the pipeline allow for a storage capacity of 5,000 cubic metres, which means a significant additional amount of water collection in the event of rain.

"Since 1991 we have been hearing about the necessary sewer works on the Costa del Sol," Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula said on a visit to the site last winter. She asked for patience from the residents of the local area, who will be affected by the work for around a year, but in exchange will see an improved sewer system.

