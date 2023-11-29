Fuengirola's new sports and recreational park to be open by Christmas

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gran Parque La Loma.
Fuengirola&#039;s new sports and recreational park to be open by Christmas

Gran Parque de La Loma, the size of three football pitches, includes a climbing wall, a seven-a-side football pitch, padel, tennis and volleyball courts, a BMX cycle course and children’s play areas

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 20:52

Fuengirola has announced that the work on the town’s new 30,000-square-metre green lung is nearing completion and should be ready to open to the public in time for Christmas.

Gran Parque La Loma, which is the size of three regulation football pitches, will be the town’s largest recreational space. The park will offer sports and leisure facilities, including a climbing wall, a seven-a-side football pitch, padel, tennis and volleyball courts, a BMX cycle course and children’s play areas.

The project also includes 16,000 square metres of landscaped gardens planted with 300 trees and some 11,000 plants and shrubs, along with picnic areas and a central plaza where activities and concerts will be staged.

Ana Mula (2l) visits the park.

The work has a budget of more than 2.8 million euros, 80 per cent of which has been contributed by the European Union, while the remainder is financed by the town hall.

Mayor Ana Mula, who visited the new park on Tuesday, said, “This will be a key piece in the transformation of Fuengirola.”

“We will soon be able to enjoy this large space, which is dedicated to leisure, sport and recreation. It has an innovative design that has been integrated into the environment. In short, it will be an ideal place to promote healthy life styles and coexistence for everyone,” she added.

Mula explained that the irrigation of the park is something that has also had to be carefully planned, taking into account the extreme drought situation that the Costa del Sol is currently facing. A tank has been installed that will be filled with non-potable water, which will be used to water the landscaped areas.

