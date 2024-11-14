Fuengirola's new library will have books in different languages to cater for international population

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 14 November 2024, 16:02

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula, together with culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, visited the construction site of the new library in Los Boliches this week, a facility that will be located in a municipally-owned premises in Calle San Lucas that has an area of more than 600 square metres.

The new facility has an investment of more than one million euros and will be financed with surplus funds from the 2023 financial year. The project, carried out by ACSA Obras e Infraestructuras, has an execution period of 150 days, which is 90 less than the specifications of the tender.

The project includes the creation of the library itself, with titles in different languages to respond to the international population that resides in the area. It also foresees a children's area, a multipurpose room, computer consultation area and two areas to host events and literary presentations.

"In short, a modern space, at street level and more accessible, which will have all the current fundamental needs for this type of cultural facilities. Therefore, we continue working to continue offering the best facilities and public services to the people of Fuengirola. In this case, in addition, reinforcing our commitment to culture as a vehicle to build an increasingly better society," Mula said.