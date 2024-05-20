Fuengirola's fish-shaped containers keep beaches clean and sustainable With an investment of around 15,000 euros, the fish-shaped structures have been designed by local sculptor Carlos Otal, who said the idea is to “create the intended awareness among the population”

Fuengirola town has installed fish-shaped structures to deposit plastics on the four main beaches of its coastline to reinforce its commitment to sustainability. The aim of the initiative, which was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and urban ecology councillor José Sánchez, is to highlight the damage caused by non-biodegradable material to the marine ecosystem.

With an investment of around 15,000 euros, the innovative containers have been designed by local sculptor Carlos Otal, who said the idea is to “create the intended awareness among the population”, because its design allows people to see the deposited plastic, “which takes hundreds of years to decompose”.

Mula pointed out that this is not the only action with which the town hall promotes the sustainability of Fuengirola's beaches, because all have selective collection bins in order to guarantee the correct separation of waste by their users.

“Fuengirola is a leading tourist destination and an area of international reference on the Costa del Sol. We are also important in an area that is increasingly of concern to all of us, such as sustainability. In fact, for the first time, all of our beaches were awarded S Flags for Sustainability, and our coastline has also been ISO 14.0001 certified, which also values the degree of care and conservation of our sandy beaches. Now, we add this action to continue fighting for this goal,” she said.