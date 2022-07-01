Fuengirola's entire coastline awarded Q for Quality for eighth consecutive year The town's mayor, Ana Mula, said, "No one doubts that the beaches of Fuengirola are the best in the area"

The Institute of Tourism Quality of Spain (ICTE) has, for the eight consecutive year, awarded the entire coastline of Fuengirola with the Q for Quality flags, a recognition given for the maintenance and quality of its waters and bathing areas.

The Q is an emblem that also values the quality of services of the private sectors operating on the beaches, such as the chringuitos and restaurants, sunbeds and parasols and other facilities.

Four of the municipality’s beaches have also received the coveted blue flags – awarded for their amenities, quality and preservation of the natural surroundings, which the town hall said “consolidates the town’s excellent coastal facilities”.

Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, regarded the achievement as " tremendously important for the image of our destination”; while also honouring the work of the life guards and municipal workers assigned to the maintenance and cleaning of the eight-kilometre coastline.

We have learned that the Q for Quality flags will continue to fly on all our beaches. No one doubts that the beaches of Fuengirola are the best in our area, and this encourages us to continue working to improve them. These awards are one more reason to demonstrates that Fuengirola is also a safe town and that it is ready to face the recovery of tourism,” the mayor said.