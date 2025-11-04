Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme

SUR in English Funegirola Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 10:28 Share

The Field Club of Fuengirola has celebrated its 35th anniversary. What began as a small group of countryside lovers has grown into a thriving community of over 230 members. The club recently commemorated its anniversary with a dinner dance at Tamisa Golf Hotel.

The new season has launched with an ambitious walking programme, including a three-day holiday at Hotel Fuerte in Grazalema. Fifty members enjoyed the trip, which featured excellent food and scenic walks.

Regular walks are scheduled on alternating weeks. Prospective members can register online where full details of upcoming walks are posted. Those interested can also meet members at informal gatherings held at 10.30am on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Tenencia de Alcaldía in Los Boliches, located above the market next to the railway station.