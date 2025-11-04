Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of the walking group at the anniversary dinner. SUR
Community spirit

Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme

What began as a small group of countryside lovers has grown into a thriving community of over 230 members

SUR in English

Funegirola

Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 10:28

The Field Club of Fuengirola has celebrated its 35th anniversary. What began as a small group of countryside lovers has grown into a thriving community of over 230 members. The club recently commemorated its anniversary with a dinner dance at Tamisa Golf Hotel.

The new season has launched with an ambitious walking programme, including a three-day holiday at Hotel Fuerte in Grazalema. Fifty members enjoyed the trip, which featured excellent food and scenic walks.

Regular walks are scheduled on alternating weeks. Prospective members can register online where full details of upcoming walks are posted. Those interested can also meet members at informal gatherings held at 10.30am on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Tenencia de Alcaldía in Los Boliches, located above the market next to the railway station.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves rubbish tax amid protests
  3. 3 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  4. 4 Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026
  5. 5 Flags in Gibraltar to fly at half-mast to mark funeral of late Admiral of the Fleet
  6. 6 Christmas Festival of Lights returns to Gibraltar
  7. 7 Head inland for fun and adventure in Malaga province
  8. 8 Granada, dreams you can live
  9. 9 Gibraltarian conductor triumphs at Berlin State Opera
  10. 10 Malaga province teams endure a winless weekend in the Spanish third tier

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme

Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme