The town hall announces the charity lunch. SUR
Community spirit

Fuengirola town hall teams up with neighbourhood association to support Cudeca charity

A fundraising lunch will be held in the Peña Los Artistas Culinarios in Los Boliches from 2pm on Sunday 8 June

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 6 June 2025, 09:19

Fuengirola town hall and the Los Pacos neighbourhood association will host a charitable lunch with the aim of raising funds in support of the work carried out by the Cudeca Foundation on Sunday 8 June. The event, which starts at 2pm, will be held at the Peña Los Artistas Culinarios and tickets cost seven euros and are available from the club’s bar between 5pm and 8pm.

The initiative was announced on Thursday by the deputy mayor of Los Boliches, Rosa Ana Bravo, who explained that the peña will be responsible for preparing a special menu, including starter, paella and a dessert. In addition to the lunch, attendees will be able to enjoy raffles and an afternoon of fun in a “family-friendly atmosphere dedicated to a worthy cause”.

The councillor said: “This event represents an excellent opportunity to support a charitable cause while enjoying a day of community togetherness. It is worth remembering that Cudeca is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing professional and free palliative care to people with cancer or other advanced illnesses, as well as support for their families.”

