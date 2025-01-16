Fuengirola town hall begins comprehensive remodelling of central street

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 16 January 2025, 20:03 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has begun the comprehensive remodelling of Calle Independencia, located in the town centre, a project that begun after the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, held discussions about the work with the residents of the street.

The mayor, who visited the street on Wednesday with infrastructure councillor José Sánchez, said: "We are talking about a semi-pedestrian street that, due to wear and tear and the passage of time, requires a complete renovation, not only on its surface, but also in its underground infrastructures. It is not a major action, but it will mean a substantial improvement in the quality of life of the people of Fuengirola, and especially of the residents on this street."

The project has a budget of 275,106.92 euros financed entirely by the remaining funds of the municipal financial year 2023. The company in charge of the work is Probisa Vías y Obras, which has committed to finish it within 52 calendar days.

During the work, which also consists of the complete renovation of the pavement, the street will be closed to traffic, although residents of the street will have access for parking.