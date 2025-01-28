Fuengirola town hall acts on residents' proposal to reduce traffic congestion

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 10:25 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has started work on a project to reorganise the traffic flow in Avenida Acapulco, an initiative that aims to facilitate access to the avenue and also to reduce traffic congestion in the centre of Los Boliches. The project, which has a budget of almost 40,000 euros, was proposed by residents of the area during a community meeting held with the town hall last year.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the work on Monday, said, "The Fuengirola model implies that we govern hand in hand with the people of the municipality, listening to their proposals and carrying out those that, like this one, benefit the town. After studying its technical feasibility, we have proceeded to execute the project to improve the traffic circulation of the area," Mula said.

The town hall has warned drivers that the work, which has an execution period of three weeks, is likely to cause traffic congestion and delays in the areas around Avenida Acapulco, Avenida Jesús Cautivo and Calle Santa Rosa.