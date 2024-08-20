Fuengirola tenders new rubbish collection and cleaning contract and increases annual budget by four million euros

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 09:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The cleaning and rubbish collection service in Fuengirola is once again being put out to public tender and it is doing so with an increased budget that contemplates an increase in investment of four million euros per year for the next five years. This increase responds to the need to adapt to the increase in population that this municipality has experienced and the temporary increase that it endures during the summer months.

As announced by the mayor, Ana Mula, once the new contract is awarded, the annual budget for this service will increase from almost 4 million euros, from the 7 million euros that the council has been spending up to now, to the almost 11 million euros planned. Likewise, the specifications now in the public procurement process have provided for a specialised fleet of more than 70 vehicles - many of them recently acquired by the town after investing 7 million euros from the 2022 surplus - as well as the subrogation of the current workforce, which amounts to almost 300 people.

In addition, the new contract has included for the first time the collection of pruning and rubble among the functions to be assumed by the company awarded this service, and has also added a new area of action as far as street cleaning is concerned.

Contractors interested have until 9 September to submit their proposals. The tender budget amounts to 52,034,272.53 euros for a four-year execution period plus an additional one-year extension.

"Therefore, we are redoubling our efforts in cleaning our municipality. It is logical, there are more and more of us, more and more people visit us and we must plan a service in accordance with this. It is a real priority for me, as mayor, to have all the necessary means so that Fuengirola remains a reference and continues to shine in this way," said Mula.

It should be remembered that in November 2019, Fuengirola town hall awarded the current cleaning and rubbish collection contract to the company FCC after it obtained a ruling in its favour from the Supreme Court, before which, it lodged an appeal against the previous awarding of the service by the council to Urbaser.