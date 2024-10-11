Hero taxi drivers stop traffic on Costa del Sol motorway to prevent woman who fell from bridge from being run over

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 11 October 2024, 19:33 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The taxi drivers who were providing transport services to the public in Fuengirola and its neighbouring municipalities in the early hours of Thursday morning are the heroes of this story. They were the ones who managed to stop traffic on the Costa del Sol A-7 motorway at the entrance to the town and thus prevent a young woman lying in the middle of the road from being run over.

According to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room and the Fuengirola Local Police force, the events unfolded at around 3.45am on Thursday morning. For unknown reasons, a young woman fell from the bridge that crosses the motorway, in Avenida Clemente Díaz , onto the A-7. Several witnesses saw the incident and alerted 112, which received up to ten calls. It should be remembered that despite the time of day and the fact that it was a weekday, Fuengirola is currently celebrating its fair and the fairground is not too far away from this point, which is why there were so many people around.

It was these same witnesses who suggested that the fall happened by accident, according to Fuengirola town hall. A taxi driver saw the woman fall and called for reinforcements from other taxi drivers to form a cordon around the woman and prevent her from being run over until the arrival of the emergency services. According to 112, the injured woman was taken to the Costa del Sol hospital with injuries but alive.