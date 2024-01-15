Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Magic of Dreams mural by Sevillian artist Kato. SUR
Fuengirola street art nominated in ‘best urban mural in the world’ competition
Painted by the Sevillian artist, Kato, The Magic of Dreams is one of 50 murals selected by the Street Art Cities platform from countries like Spain, Argentina, Chile, Great Britain, Romania, Russia and Kosovo, among others

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Monday, 15 January 2024, 15:11

One of the paintings installed on the recently inaugurated mural route in the El Boquetillo district of Fuengirola has been nominated as a candidate for ‘best urban mural in the world’, an initiative organised by the Street Art Cities platform.

Painted by the Sevillian artist, Kato, The Magic of Dreams is one of 50 murals selected from countries like Spain, Argentina, Chile, Great Britain, Romania, Russia and Kosovo, among others.

The mural, one of only three selected from Andalucía (Jaén and Granada), depicts the image of a girl holding a starfish illuminated by the sunset, an image with which the artist wanted to convey the message that even in the darkest moments, there is a light that shows the path to our dreams. The profile of Sohail Castle can be seen on the horizon, one of the most representative symbols of Fuengirola.

Kato began painting professionally in 2010, but only ventured into large-scale murals 12 months ago. He is hoping that this nomination will open doors to international fame.

“This nomination is very important for me, although there is very strong competition. Some of the artists have been painting for many years, so I am proud to be among them,” he said.

“Many town halls are realising that urban art is a tool that serves to beautify cities, to give value to spaces that in many cases were deteriorated. They also attract tourists and visitors to the area, who, instead of going to a museum or art gallery, prefer to see art in the streets,” he added.

Votes can be cast on the www.streetartcities.com website.

The winner of the competition will be announced on 31 January.

