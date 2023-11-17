Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new mural route in Fuengirola. SUR
Fuengirola enhances its cultural appeal with opening of new mural route
Art and culture

Fuengirola enhances its cultural appeal with opening of new mural route

The 17 murals were painted by several established urban artists and are part of a project to smarten up different areas of the town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 17 November 2023, 15:30

Fuengirola town hall will officially open the Paseo de los Murales on Saturday 18 November, a new mural route consisting of 17 new pieces of urban art, part of a project to smarten up different areas of the town. The murals, included within the council’s Edusi project, have been installed in the El Boquetillo district, mainly in Calles Valladolid and La Paz, along with a huge mural painted around the entire exterior of the indoor market.

The opening of the route was announced by councillor Carmen Díaz, who thanked the owners of properties in the area who gave their permission for the murals to be painted on their buildings. The local community also participated in the project by suggesting themes for the paintings, most of which relate to traditional customs, especially Fuengirola’s connection to the sea.

The murals relate to traditional customs, especially Fuengirola’s connection to the sea.
SUR

The inauguration of the route begins at 12.30am and will be attended by some of the urban artists who participated in the project. A day of activities has also been organised, including live music, competitions and “several surprises”.

