Fuengirola celebrates patron saint as annual fair gets under way

Fuengirola's patron saint fair - Nuestra Señora la Virgen del Rosario Coronada - is in full swing. Comedian and influencer Edgard Caro Casado, more famous under the pseudonym Sensillo con S, kicked off the event with the opening speech on the evening of 6 October, when the festive lights illuminated the town's fairgrounds. This year, the fair lasts until Sunday, 12 October.

Tuesday was the big day of the fair. According to tradition, the famous flamenco mass, which merges the magical Andalusian dance with religion, started at the Virgin's temple in Plaza de la Constitución at 10am. The procession then filled the streets of the town centre.

This Wednesday 8 October, the fair offers a Children's Day. To mark this special occasion, children's fairgroound attractions cost 50% less and the Pica Pica music band will perform in the Palacio de la Paz at 6pm. On Thursday, 9 October, the same venue will host the performance of Mujeres por Sevillanas, with the participation of Las Carlotas, María de La Colina and Las Soles.

Friday will be dedicated to humour, with performances by Diego Arjona, Alex O'Dogherty and the 'chirigota' band Los Calaita. Café Quijano from León are scheduled to perform on Saturday. Young residents and visitors are the target audience for the last evening of the fair, when Spok Sponha and Space Surimi will perform.

Tickets can be purchased through the website www.entradas.fuengirola.es or in person at the Miramar shopping centre, from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 12.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm. In addition, tickets for each show can be purchased at the Palacio de la Paz box office two hours before the start, provided that there are tickets left and only by card.