Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Miramar shopping centre on the Costa del Sol. SUR
Fuengirola shopping centre marks 20th anniversary with series of initiatives to maintain its popularity
Retail

Fuengirola shopping centre marks 20th anniversary with series of initiatives to maintain its popularity

The Miramar complex in Fuengirola, which continues to operate at full capacity, will see the opening of several new businesses this year, one of which is Cevezería 100 Montaditos, a popular restaurant chain in Spain

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Friday, 12 April 2024, 10:59

Compartir

The Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and the management of the commercial enterprise has announced several new initiatives that will help it continue to be one of the most popular centres of its kind in Malaga province.

The complex, which continues to operate at full capacity, will see the opening of several new businesses this year, one of which is Cevezería 100 Montaditos, a popular restaurant chain in Spain. The eatery will be installed on the top floor of the commercial space, thus expanding the leisure and restaurant facilities that Miramar currently offers.

The centre has already seen two new businesses open this year: the jewellery and accessory brand Mira Mira, and Paco Martínez, a retailer of suitcases, bags and leather goods.

In order to mark two decades, the complex has announced a series of different social, environmental, sports and cultural initiatives in Fuengirola, within what the centre’s management has called the Vigías programme. This was announced on Thursday with the signing of an agreement between the manager of the shopping centre, Ignacio Domínguez, and the town’s mayor, Ana Mula. This will include a programme of initiatives sponsored by Fuensocial, such as the Miramar Basketball Tournament in aid of the local Alzheimer's association AFA; donations to the municipal animal shelter; the sponsorship of the Cross Fuengirola race; collaboration in the parade of the Three Kings; as well as the sponsorship of the summer cinema cycle at in Marenostrum Fuengirola.

Renewable energy source

Along with this, the shopping centre also emphasises its commitment to renewable energies with the installation of a solar farm on the roof of the building, which, since last January, has been generating 30 per cent of the electrical energy it requires. The management said the intention is to expand these facilities until moving towards total self-consumption.

The solar farm has a capacity of 700 kilowatts and has involved an investment of 600,000 euros. The energy it currently generates is comparable to the annual consumption of 200 homes and will avoid emission of 417 tons of CO2 per year.

“The impact of the installation of this solar farm is equivalent to planting 26,585 trees,” Domínguez said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Foreign residents in Torremolinos showcase their cultures, cuisine and customs over three days this weekend
  2. 2 Video: Gibraltar authorities investigate after Spanish police boat smashes into airport runway approach lights during alleged pursuit
  3. 3 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair with almost 40 stalls selling local products comes to the Axarquía for three days only
  4. 4 Axarquía town regains ownership of tourist complex after two decades of closure
  5. 5 Watch as doggy paddle canines join lifeguard rescue service on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 'Pet-friendly' Fuengirola to host dog day event
  7. 7 Renovated historic watchtower will become new 'emblem' of Benalmádena port
  8. 8 Fuengirola town hall to stage intercultural party for residents in Torreblanca
  9. 9 Fuengirola to mark 30th miniature model contest and exhibition with big event in June
  10. 10 Popular family-run Marbella plumbing supply and bathroom business celebrates 50th anniversary

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad