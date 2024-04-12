Fuengirola shopping centre marks 20th anniversary with series of initiatives to maintain its popularity

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 12 April 2024, 10:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and the management of the commercial enterprise has announced several new initiatives that will help it continue to be one of the most popular centres of its kind in Malaga province.

The complex, which continues to operate at full capacity, will see the opening of several new businesses this year, one of which is Cevezería 100 Montaditos, a popular restaurant chain in Spain. The eatery will be installed on the top floor of the commercial space, thus expanding the leisure and restaurant facilities that Miramar currently offers.

The centre has already seen two new businesses open this year: the jewellery and accessory brand Mira Mira, and Paco Martínez, a retailer of suitcases, bags and leather goods.

In order to mark two decades, the complex has announced a series of different social, environmental, sports and cultural initiatives in Fuengirola, within what the centre’s management has called the Vigías programme. This was announced on Thursday with the signing of an agreement between the manager of the shopping centre, Ignacio Domínguez, and the town’s mayor, Ana Mula. This will include a programme of initiatives sponsored by Fuensocial, such as the Miramar Basketball Tournament in aid of the local Alzheimer's association AFA; donations to the municipal animal shelter; the sponsorship of the Cross Fuengirola race; collaboration in the parade of the Three Kings; as well as the sponsorship of the summer cinema cycle at in Marenostrum Fuengirola.

Renewable energy source

Along with this, the shopping centre also emphasises its commitment to renewable energies with the installation of a solar farm on the roof of the building, which, since last January, has been generating 30 per cent of the electrical energy it requires. The management said the intention is to expand these facilities until moving towards total self-consumption.

The solar farm has a capacity of 700 kilowatts and has involved an investment of 600,000 euros. The energy it currently generates is comparable to the annual consumption of 200 homes and will avoid emission of 417 tons of CO2 per year.

“The impact of the installation of this solar farm is equivalent to planting 26,585 trees,” Domínguez said.