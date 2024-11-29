Fuengirola shines a light on the pioneers of urban art in the town

Although the murals that adorn the Fuengirola neighbourhood of El Boquetillo, created by the great urban artists of the moment, are now in fashion, art has been on the streets of this town for more than forty years. In the last decades of the 20th century renowned artists left their mark on the façades of different buildings in Fuengirola and their works are still there, albeit in need of a good facelift.

This has been understood by the town hall, which has just initiated a process for the restoration of all of them. The first on the list and on which work is already under way is 'Eriana', by the Seville painter Manuel Barbadillo, which is located on the façade of the Milano building, on Avenida Juan Gómez Juanito.

"This project of the 'open museum' of Fuengirola began in 1982 and has been suffering some deterioration, especially in the support structures, because the murals are perfect in many cases," said culture councillor Rodrigo Romero.

"Last year, we made a contract for an exhaustive study of the state of all of them by Menia Restauración. This way we knew the problems that each one presented and we saw that the first intervention we had to do was the Barbadillo mural, to fix the structure, especially the lower one, using materials such as aluminium instead of iron and above all, delicate cleaning," he added.

The councillor pointed out that "the work will last for a month".

After the Barbadillo mural, municipal workers will move to the façade of Hotel Las Palmeras to work on the 'Liberación' mural, the work of Julio Leparc.

In addition, restoration work will also be carried out on the mural 'Module 483', by Pedro Escalona, which is located in Plaza de la Constitución, as well as the two that are located on the Avenida Condes de San Isidro: 'Screens', by Alfonso Fraile, and 'Night and Day', by Enrique Brickmann.

"The project is not going to stop here. After this first phase, we are going to look in more detail at which ones may need further restoration, to see to what extent they have deteriorated and how we can recover them," said the councillor.

"These murals are part of the history of Fuengirola, they are part of our daily life and this has also allowed us to get to know artists such as Brickmann or Barbadillo. Just as we are now trying with urban art in the neighbourhood of El Boquetillo or in the Renfe area, which are spectacular, these pieces make the town a friendlier and more cared for place.

"When you see art in the streets, it impacts citizens' well-being in many ways, because let’s not forget there is a sense of security - both for those who visit us and for the residents of Fuengirola. It might not seem so, but these are the impressions tourists take away, and we rely on tourism. That’s why taking care of our public spaces is so important,” Romero said.