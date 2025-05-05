Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 5 May 2025, 13:44 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall has organised a series of 15 cultural activities this month for all audiences, a cycle that includes exhibitions, concerts, archaeology workshops and theatre, among other activities. The programme began with the inauguration this weekend of an exhibition of work produced by the local third age crafts and oil painting group, which can be viewed free until 16 May at the Casa de Cultura.

On Friday 9 May (7pm), the cultural centre will host a free flute and piano concert by Inma Perea and David Sedano; while the young person’s literary competition will take place in Plaza de España on Saturday 10 May (10am until 8pm).

A special event will be held at the Marenostrum Fuengirola venue on Saturday 17 May to enable people to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on a giant screen. Locals and visitors will be able to access the venue, located in the grounds of the Sohail castle, free of charge from 7pm to enjoy this major international music extravaganza. As well as a live broadcast of the contest, the event will also include a performance by local pop-rock band Stereo 80.

Other activities include a concert by the Iberian Sinfonietta at the municipal auditorium on Saturday 17 May (7pm); and a performance of the play Ulysses at the same auditorium on 22 May (8pm).

The programme was announced by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, who pointed out that the programme also includes educational workshops given at the Roman archaeological site Finca del Secretario on 24 and 25 May. Registration to participate in this initiative can be made 15 days before each activity. info@meniarestauracion.com

Other highlights of the cultural programme include the inauguration of the new exhibition by the Somos España artistic group in Plaza de España on 30 May (midday); while later the same day (8pm), the municipal auditorium will host a free classical ballet workshop.