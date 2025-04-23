Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fuengirola to stage big Eurovision Song Contest event in grounds of Sohail Castle
Fuengirola to stage big Eurovision Song Contest event in grounds of Sohail Castle

This year's international music extravaganza is being hosted in Basell (Switzerland) and will feature a singer who is no stranger to the Costa del Sol. Norway’s candidate, Kyle Alessandro, is a regular visitor to the town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 15:44

Fuengirola will host a special event at the Marenostrum Fuengirola venue on Saturday 17 May to enable people to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on a giant screen on the Unicaja stage. Locals and visitors will be able to access the venue, located in the grounds of the Sohail Castle, free of charge from 7pm to enjoy this major international music extravaganza. As well as a live broadcast of the contest, the event will also include a performance by local pop-rock band Stereo 80.

The initiative was announced by events councillor Rodrigo Romero, along with Lorenzo Ruiz, father of Spain’s representative, Melody; and William Small and Jirkka Jurvanen, representatives of the English and Finnish communities of Fuengirola.

"As we always say, Fuengirola is an open and cosmopolitan town where citizens of more than 130 nationalities live together in perfect harmony. That’s why we thought this was a good idea,” the councillor said.

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest, which each year attracts more than 180 million viewers, will feature a singer who is no stranger to Fuengirola, Norway’s candidate, Kyle Alessandro, who is a regular visitor to the town.

"Music will once again become the common language that unites all nationalities so that, while still cheering on their own representatives, everyone can enjoy the world’s biggest televised musical spectacle,” Romero added.

