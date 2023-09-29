Fuengirola reveals packed programme of cultural activities for October

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola will host a series of cultural activities, the majority of which are free, throughout October, a programme that will include exhibitions, concerts, archaeological workshops and literary meetings.

One of the highlights of the month will be the presentation of the II Ciudad de Fuengirola Illustrated Album prize, which will take place in the municipal library on 24 October. This competition is aimed at authors and illustrators of any nationality, who compete in a competition that has a prize of 10,000 euros. To attend this event, it is necessary to register in advance on the website www.bibliotecaspublicas.es/fuengirola/Agenda.html.

The programme will get going on Wednesday 4 October with the inauguration of an exhibition of drawings by artist Paco Roca at the municipal museum, which can be visited until 19 November.

Other activities include a Nino Bravo tribute concert performed by Serafín Zubiri, and the Municipal Band of Fuengirola at the municipal auditorium on 11 October. Tickets for this concert cost ten euros.

The archaeology workshops will be held at the Finca del Secretario and will take place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October from 10.30am. Registrations can be made through the email info@menirestauración.com.

The programme will finish with two concerts by the Orbis Symphony Orchestra that will be held at the municipal auditorium on 26 and 27 October. The first concert is for children from the various schools of the municipality, while the second if for the general public and has free admission until capacity is reached.

More details: www.fuengirola.es