Fuengirola resumes work on Mercacentro project, aiming to finish it within 18 months

Fuengirola town hall has resumed work on the town's future food market on the site of the old Mercacentro after several months of construction being halted. The project had to be modified after it was discovered that the basement floor slab, which was designed to support the new complex, did not match the specifications in the design plans and was therefore unsafe to continue.

This required more modifications including the demolition of the old basement floors, something that was not originally planned, and the construction of a new floor slab to safely support the new building.

All of this has caused a considerable delay in the work, which began in January 2024. The plan was to finish the work by the middle of 2025. However, the new deadline is for the market to be completed in 18 months, counting from 1 April, when work resumed normally. The pace will be maintained, as long as no new issues are discovered.

The final stretch of 2026 is the current deadline. "We are going to have meetings with the construction company every fortnight and we have informed them of the possibility of reducing deadlines. We can breathe easy, because the work has already resumed, but we have to be very watchful," said mayor Ana Mula.

She stated that "all construction processes have their deadlines" and that "it will be active until it is finished". This project, which first involved the demolition of the old building to build a new Mercacentro, is the most complex public work that the town has faced in the last two decades. Its most direct precedent was the construction of the Elola sports complex in the early 2000s.

Its complexity lies not only in the size of the project and the amount of investment required, but also in the fact that the building is located in the heart of the town centre, next to the vault under which the suburban railway line runs.

"This is an emblematic work for the town, a project for the future, which represents the progress and transformation of Fuengirola, together with the future work on the marina," said the mayor. The current cost of the work is 14 million euros, which represents a cost overrun of more than one million euros. The full cost investment is being met by the town hall.

Traders

Among the most affected by this delay are the business owners who had a stall in the old market. When the works began, some of them decided to look for premises outside the market and continue their activity, while others retired or decided to register as unemployed while waiting for the new facilities. The mayor stated that all traders are being informed of the work's progress and any issues along the way.

Sustainable and ground-breaking design

Once completed, the new Mercacentro will have a ground-breaking design, based on wood and glass. It will house all the market stalls on the ground floor, while the upper part will be reserved for restaurants and bars.

According to the mayor, its design ensures that the facility will be "sustainable and of almost zero consumption", with a totally innovative construction system. All the wood that will wrap the building will be generated in the Basque Country, from where it will be transferred to Fuengirola for direct installation.