Fuengirola to renew drinking water supply network in San Cayetano neighbourhood

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Fuengirola town hall has announced a 300,000-euro project to renew the drinking water supply network in the San Cayetano neighbourhood, specifically in Calles Estepona, San Vicente, Goya, Doctor Ochoa and Núñez de Balboa. The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, together with the councillor for infrastructure, José Sánchez, and the councillor responsible for this part of the town, Isaac Vargas, visited the area on Thursday to inform the local residents of the plan.

“Today we present an action that is going to be carried out in an area that requires work to the infrastructures, in this case, in the water supply. It means changing all the supply pipes, which are very old, and replacing them with a new network and making all the connections to each of the buildings that are in these streets,” the mayor explained.

Mula said that the streets had “deficiencies” and there were continuous breakdowns in the supply due to the age of the pipes.

The project had been made possible by a subsidy from the provincial authority intended exclusively for improvement actions in the field of water supply.

“This will unite the entire network in this area so that in the event of a possible breakdown, or the adoption of measures due to the drought, it allows us to better control the pressure. In the case of a problem, we can cut the supply only in the area in question so that the rest of the neighbours in the area are not affected,” the mayor added

Mula explained that the deadline for submitting bids has already ended and a total of eight companies are being considered to carry out the work, which has an initial execution period of 80 calendar days.

“The contract will be awarded shortly and the works will then begin. We will send a prior notice to the neighbours so that they are aware of when the action will begin on their street, because they will be affected, basically in terms of parking,” Mula concluded.