Mula and Sánchez next to the park area. SUR
Fuengirola to remodel park with new play equipment and more vegetation
Fuengirola to remodel park with new play equipment and more vegetation

The project, which involves an investment of around 100,000 euros, is currently out to tender and three companies are bidding for the Parque de Los Futbolistas contract

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 14:57

The project to remodel the Parque de Los Futbolistas in Fuengirola, which will have more vegetation and new playground equipment, is under way. The scheme is in the tendering phase and three companies in the sector are already bidding for the work. The investment, which amounts to 99,978.92 euros, is going to be financed entirely by the remaining funds of the municipal financial year 2023.

According to the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the councillor for urban ecology, José Sánchez, the project affects a total area of 1,331 square metres and aims to improve and increase the vegetation in this public green space, as well as renewing the furniture and children's play equipment.

To this end, the project foresees the maintenance of the existing trees and the introduction of up to 13 new species of shrubs, all with low water consumption. Likewise, the material chosen for the paving on which users will walk is terrazzo.

As for the decorative aspect, the main element will be the creation of a small space in the shape of a football with a goal, a nod to the sportsmen and women after whom the park is named.

The initial execution period provided for in the specifications governing this public tender is 75 days, although it may be reduced when the tender is awarded.

"Very soon we will have a practically brand new park in this area of the municipality, with a lot of natural shade, with more vegetation and with more elements that will make it more beautiful and modern," said Mula.

