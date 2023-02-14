Fuengirola puts construction of new parkour obstacle course out to tender The project, which has a budget of more than 340,000 euros, proposes the creation of a 320-square-metre space with around 40 modules and features for the exercise of this urban sport

Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula has announced that a new space for the practice of parkour will be installed next to Parque La Loma, the new 30,000 natural park that will be located between Avenida de Andalucía and Arroyo Real stream.

The project proposes the creation of a 320-square-metre space with around 40 modules and elements for the exercise of this urban sport - the practice of traversing obstacles in order to travel from one point to another in the quickest and most efficient way possible without the use of equipment.

"Young people are a very important sector of our town and for the government team I lead. We put a lot of effort into involving them, offering activities and facilities where they can develop personally and have fun, and now they will be able to practise parkour in this future installation. This area is going to be a completely different place in just a few months,” the mayor said.

The construction of the circuit, which will include a stand for spectators, was put out to tender last week, and interested companies have until 27 February to submit their bids.

The project has a budget of 340,208.48 euros and an initial execution period of 90 days.