Fuengirola to put spotlight on local social organisations and volunteer-run groups

Los Boliches promenade will host Fuengirola Voluntaria on Friday 31 October, an event that aims to showcase the work carried out by local social associations and volunteer-run groups. The initiative was announced this week by equality and social welfare councillor Cristina Bornao, who explained that the event will have the participation of more than 20 organisations.

“This is an initiative driven by two municipal departments that work closely together – social welfare and culture – with the aim of creating an exhibition that offers a meaningful representation of the town’s social groups, which carry out remarkable work within our community,” the councillor said.

Along with giving visibility to the important work local charities carry out in the area, the event will also “promote volunteering”. Informative panels will be installed on the promenade to raise awareness about social issues and to encourage the public to get involved. Each display panel will include information such as the association’s goals, contact details, year of establishment and the different ways in which people can collaborate.

The associations taking part include Adintre, Afesol, AECC, Andalucía Diversidad, Cáritas, Cruz Roja (Red Cross), Once, Fuensocial and Cudeca, among others.

“These organisations are an essential pillar of our town, which is why the town hall is organising this showcase. Fuengirola is a welcoming, open, supportive and generous municipality, and we are certain that many residents will be willing to contribute their time, skills and knowledge to support these associations in whatever way they can,” Bornao concluded.