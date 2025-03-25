Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ana Mula plays one of the games during the presentation of the event. SUR
Fuengirola promotes creativity among younger generation with new video game initiative
The Indie Game Show is designed to boost the independent video game industry, providing a space where developers, content creators and professionals in the sector can connect and showcase their projects

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:41

Fuengirola town hall will continue to promote creativity among young people with the launch of the first exhibition of independent video games, the Indie Game Show, which will be held at the municipal facilities in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 April. This new initiative was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and Karim Oumbarek, a representative of the Secondplayer association, the event promoter.

"Young people have a great role in Fuengirola. They are our future and they have a lot to say and offer our town. The youth department is the channel through which they can promote activities that are of interest to them. Through this channel they themselves express their ideas and projects, and together, we launch those that are viable and feasible. This is the case of the Secondplayer association, which proposed the launch of a pioneering new event in our municipality," Mula said.

The event is designed to boost the independent video game industry, providing a space where developers, content creators and professionals in the sector can connect, learn and showcase their projects. In this way, among its objectives is to promote the visibility of studios and developers; promote learning and knowledge sharing; facilitate networking; to offer a space for entertainment and video game culture; and to promote the diversity and inclusion of this industry.

"We must not forget that programming and the creation of video games is a niche and a job opportunity for many young people. By attending events like these they can find a path to professional development,” the mayor added

Admission to the event is free and registration can be made on www.indiegameshow.org

