Fuengirola port will look shipshape after transformation project is completed

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 13:28 | Updated 13:44h.

The regional Junta de Andalucía government, through the public port authority, has put out to tender the work to help Fuengirola port become a more orderly space, which it hopes will encourage pedestrian traffic and at the same time help fishermen who operate in the area. The contract includes the construction of thirteen warehouses for the storage of fishing equipment, which, if everything goes according to plan, will begin in 2025 and will entail an investment of 576,168 euros.

The work will have an estimated completion period of four months and will allow for "a substantial improvement in the operation and working conditions of the fishing sector," according to details provided by the ministry of public work responsible for ports. The idea is to improve the storage conditions for fishing equipment, which is normally stored at the edge of fishing docks. "The main objective is to provide them with spaces for storing their fishing gear in an orderly space with an exterior configuration that favours both the safety of the equipment and its integration into the landscape within the port area," the ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that although this is an action designed for the fishing sector, it will also benefit visitors to the port, who, after the completion of the work, will find a more orderly and safe space to walk around its docks.

This port has already undergone a first phase of work on the central dock, where 26 storage units of twenty-five square metres each were erected. In this second phase, the units will have similar characteristics, but will be located on docks three and four, forming a 'T' with the existing ones on the central dock. In total, dock three has a surface area of 245 square metres, while dock four will have 175 square metres.

The work also includes the sanitation and improvement of the existing pavement.

Companies interested in submitting their bids have until 13 November at 1pm via the electronic platform of the Andalusian administration (Sirec).