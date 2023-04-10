Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

National Police arrested three women in the Costa del Sol town. SUR
Fuengirola police arrest three women who allegedly preyed on elderly people drawing their pensions

Officers located five victims in total, with an average age of 75, who had money either swindled or stolen from them

SUR

Fuengirola

Monday, 10 April 2023, 12:45

A group of crooks who allegedly loitered near ATMs and banks on pension day and stole money from elderly people have been arrested in Fuengirola.

The National Police force said the three women under investigation, aged 32, 42 and 45, were responsible for four thefts and three incidents of fraud.

Police located five victims in total, with an average age of 75, who had more than 5,000 euros either swindled or stolen from them.

The thefts were committed in a “joint and coordinated manner”, according to police. Once they located elderly people at ATM automated cash machines or in banks, usually on pension collection days, one criminal would distract them while the other stole the withdrawn money or bank card, or recorded the card’s personal identification number.

The women are accused of theft, fraud and membership of a criminal group.

