Fuengirola opens application period for office spaces in new Emprende business centre

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the application period for businesses to reserve a space in the new ‘Emprende’ business centre is now open. The council said that the new centre is aimed mainly at new business projects that plan to start up within a maximum period of six months, and companies that are less than three years old. The entrepreneurial initiatives that best meet the requirements will be those that will be able to use the centre for a maximum of 12 months for a symbolic price of 30 euros per month.

"Today is an important day for us, because we have finally come to announce the opening of the application period for prospective projects for the Fuengirola Emprende business centre. This new space was created for people who have a business project, who, with the help of the council, will be able to put their project into practice," councillor Carmen Díaz said.

The premises were bought by the town hall and have a surface area of 200 square metres, which is divided into an entrance hall, a room with different computer stations, two offices, a meeting room and toilets. The facility involved an investment of more than 514,000 euros, 80 per cent of which was financed by European funds and the rest by the council.

In addition, these facilities are now also the headquarters of the Andalusian centre for entrepreneurship (CADE), a service provided by the Junta de Andalucía which offers advice and support to any entrepreneur who requires it.

The regulations for the centre and the application forms for the 14 available office spaces can be obtained from the website of the department of training and job creation: www.fuengirola.portalemp.com