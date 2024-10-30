Fuengirola offers temporary jobs to 50 people over 45 years of age

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 15:56 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola will offer temporary employment to 48 people over 45 years of age as part of the Andalucía active employment programme, a project that was announced on Tuesday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula. The mayor explained that this new initiative is promoted by the regional government to reinforce six different areas of the town hall’s municipal services.

“A few months ago, I announced, together with the employment delegate of the Junta de Andalucía, that we were going to join a new regional employment plan. The objective of the project is to attend to one of the age groups that has the most difficulties in accessing a job. Today, finally, we can announce that our project has been approved and that very soon the contracting will begin,” she said.

The initiative has a regional investment of just over 500,000 euros, plus 329,000 euros of municipal funds to develop this programme in Fuengirola to hire unemployed residents for six months on a full-time basis.

The positions offered are for 13 gardeners, 15 painters, six administrative staff, four commercial staff (who will be responsible for collecting information on the local commercial community to promote campaigns to support it), two plumbers, as well as eight street cleaners.

Those interested must be registered on the Andalusian employment service (SAE). This, together with being over 45 years of age, are the requirements to be eligible for any of the positions offered in this programme.

Mula explained that the positions are part of its own job creation service, and information and help with the registration process is available on the fourth floor of the municipal offices in Los Boliches, or by phoning 952 461 960.