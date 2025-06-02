Fuengirola mayor asks government for more resources and police specialised in organised crime

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 2 June 2025, 20:27 Compartir

The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, has called for more resources and help from central government following the shootings that took place in a bar on the town's promenade on Saturday night. Two Scottish men were killed in an apparent drug-related attack.

In an emergency meeting with the National Police and Local Police, as well as the councillor for public safety, José Luis Ponce, she demanded more resources and more police specialised in organised crime "to improve the response to the growing phenomenon of gang fights related to drug trafficking on the Costa del Sol".

"We live in a world and at a time when crime knows no borders. And in places like the Costa del Sol, phenomena are occurring which, by expansion, affect us irremediably. That is why our determination is to tackle it without hot air, to put all possible threats on the table and to prepare ourselves to face this new context, with the means at our disposal, with the best guarantees. We need the involvement of the state to be much greater in this matter," said Mula, who said that she had called the meeting to "reinforce collaboration and improve prevention and action in terms of public safety", although she said that this is already "extraordinary".

The mayor pointed out that the main police unions have been calling for weeks for more material and human resources to combat this type of criminal activity and "the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has recently urged the state executive to implement the necessary measures to tackle organised crime".

At the municipal level, she announced that a plan to reinforce the Local Police is being studied in order to increase their presence and effectiveness in all their areas of competence. These measures will form part of the special operation that the police force sets up every summer in the city for the high tourist season.

Police station

At the same time, she announced that, so far this year, she has written twice to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, urging him to build a new National Police station.

The first letter was sent on 15 January, the second on 25 March 2025. However, she said, she has not received a reply to either of them.

"Unfortunately, the facts are proving us right. And it is not only necessary to have facilities that are in accordance with the population level of Fuengirola, but also more police officers who are specialised in the criminal cases that occur in our area. I intend to be very insistent on this real demand. It is an absolute priority for our residents and our town," she said.