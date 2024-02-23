Fuengirola to mark Andalucía Day with series of events for whole family

Tony Bryant Friday, 23 February 2024, 16:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

In order to mark Andalucía Day (Wednesday 28 February), Fuengirola has organised a series of events that will begin at 11.30am, when the regional flag-raising ceremony will take place in the Plaza de España. The ceremony will have the participation of local singer Maeva Fernández, who will perform the Andalusian anthem. This will be followed by a concert by the municipal band in the Cristóbal Blanca del Moral Auditorium in Parque de España.

In addition, from midday until 5pm, children can participate in different Andalusian-themed workshops in Calle Francisco Cano.

To complete the day’s activities, the verdiales group, Raíces de Almogía, will offer several performances in Los Boliches, starting from Plaza del Carmen at 2pm, before heading to Avenida de Los Boliches, Calle Lope de Vega, Plaza Pedro Cuevas, and Calle Sardinas.

“As in previous years, Fuengirola will mark Andalucía Day with an extensive program of events aimed at the whole family,” festivities councillor Isabel Moreno said.