Fuengirola lines up an extensive range of cultural activities for October

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 10:41 Share

Fuengirola town hall has scheduled around a dozen cultural activities for October, a programme that includes exhibitions, concerts and theatrical performances. The schedule was announced by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, who said, “October is a special month in Fuengirola, because everything is in one way or another influenced by the celebration of our patron saint festivities, which are among the most important in Andalucía.”

The programme begins on Friday 3 October (7.30pm) with a charity concert by the Arugrama choir, which will offer a recital of songs from iconic film soundtracks in aid of the ALCER kidney disease association.

Exhibitions include The Trousseau of the Empress of Fuengirola, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the Virgin de la Esperanza in the town, which can be visited until 10 October at La Casa de la Cultura Manuel Delgado Perea.

Zoom Culture councillor Rodrigo Romero. SUR

Other activities include a dual photography exhibition by José Maiquez Mijares and Paco Ramos, which can be seen at the headquarters of Colectivo Imagen until 14 October. This collection features two distinct visual approaches: one using infrared photography and the other using an introspective view of the environment.

On 16 October at 8pm, the Casa de la Cultura will host the concert, Karel Halir: The legacy of a European violinist, performed by the piano, cello and violin trio, Halir. Tickets for this concert cost five euros and can be purchased online at entradas.fuengirola.es

In addition, on 22 October (8pm), the exhibition flamenco, art, aesthetics and environment will open at the Casa de la Cultura and continue until 21 November.

Finally, on 30 October, the highlight of the programme, Don Juan Tenorio, will be performed by the theatre company Caja de Grillos at the Casa de la Cultura. Tickets cost five euros.

www.fuengirola.es