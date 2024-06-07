Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The councillors distribute the bottles in Los Pacos. SUR
Fuengirola launches pet pee bottle initiative in attempt to keep the municipality in &#039;perfect condition&#039;
Fuengirola launches pet pee bottle initiative in attempt to keep the municipality in 'perfect condition'

The town hall has also highlighted the obligation of animal owners to remove their pet's excrement “immediately”, pointing out that the penalty for not doing so ranges from 301 to 1,500 euros

Tony Bryant

Friday, 7 June 2024, 08:42

Fuengirola town hall has made available reusable bottles to carry the solution necessary to clean dog urine from the streets, which have been distributed among residents in the neighbourhood of Los Pacos. The initiative, which will soon be extended to all areas of the municipality, is part of the awareness campaign which was announced this week by the councillor responsible for this area, Rosa Ana Bravo, along with cleaning councillor Carmen Díaz, who also pointed out the obligation to collect pet excrement from public areas.

Diaz said that “although most” pet owners comply with rules regarding the cleaning of urine and excrement of their pets, there is “a small minority that does not respect the regulations”.

“We have noticed that there are owners who do not clean up after their pets, and this is a big problem when it comes to keeping the municipality in perfect condition. This is why we are distributing these bottles, which can be filled with a solution of water and vinegar to eliminate bad smells, especially during the summer months,” Diaz explained.

The councillor also highlighted the obligation of animal owners to remove excrement “immediately”, pointing out that the penalty for not doing so ranges from 301 to 1,500 euros.

