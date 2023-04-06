Fuengirola launches new app for free local bus services from Monday, 10 April From 17 April, residents can also pick up a physical bus pass from any of the four municipal offices in the town

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the new mobile app for Android devices for the free local bus service will come into service from Monday 10 April, while the service will be available for those who use the iOS operating system (iPhone) from Tuesday 25.

Then, from Monday 17 April, residents can also collect a physical bus card (Citizen Card) from any of the four municipal offices in the town from Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm, and from 5pm and 8pm. The physical cards have an initial cost of three euros and can be collected with or without an appointment, although proof of residency is required.

“We started this process to make it possible for residents of Fuengirola to use the local bus for free. Only those who show the QR code on their phones or the physical card will be able to travel free of charge on our urban transport service. Otherwise, you will have to pay the corresponding fare,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, explained.

The Citizen Card for Sustainable Mobility is part of the Fuengirola ZBE project, which is funded within the framework of the European Union's Next Generation Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Information related to this service can be consulted on www.tarjetaciudadanafuengirola.com.