Mayor Ana Mula announces the new cultural initiative. SUR
Fuengirola launches cultural project to honour &#039;historical legacy of Spain&#039;
History

Fuengirola launches cultural project to honour 'historical legacy of Spain'

Under the banner of We are Spain, six bronze plaques that capture the main passages of Spanish history will be installed in Plaza de España

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 16:35

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula has presented a new project under the banner of We are Spain, an initiative that consists of six bronze plaques depicting passages from the country's rich history. The pieces, which have been made by local artists Paco Pérez and Charo García, will be installed in the Plaza de España.

The three by two-metre plaques reflect the first settlers that arrived in the peninsula, the unification of the different kingdoms, the discovery of the New World, the Golden Age, the War of Independence and the contemporary age. Each piece will include a QR code, which, when downloaded to a mobile device, will offer an explanation of what they represent.

The cultural project, which Mula said “will unite all Spaniards”, was launched at the municipal museum on Monday, although the works are in the final stages of preparation and will not be installed in the square until later in the year.

“These works of art capture the main passages of our outstanding history and the milestones that have made Spain what it is today,” the mayor said.

Mula, who described the works as “spectacular”, added that the project’s objective is to “honour the historical legacy of Spain”.

