The move will mean an improvement of services. SUR
Fuengirola joins Malaga metropolitan transport consortium which should bring service and connectivity improvements
The consortium consists of 20 municipalities with a total population of almost 1.2 million people. The town being integrated into it will also allow the possibility of new routes being added for the summer season, holidays and fiestas

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:06

Fuengirola has been integrated into the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga area, a decision made last week that will mean an improvement in the quality of service and interurban connectivity, as well as discounts and advantages for users in Fuengirola. The move will also allow the possibility of new routes being added for the summer season, and holidays and fiestas such as Easter or Malaga fair. In addition, the Fuengirola lines will be integrated into a single tariff framework.

The town hall had shown an interest in joining the consortium for the last few years, and it was finally made possible after the statutes and the conditions of admission were accepted following technical and economic-financial studies.

The metropolitan transport consortium consists of 20 municipalities with a total population of almost 1.2 million inhabitants. These are Malaga city, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Rincón de la Victoria, Alhaurín de la Torre, Antequera, Cártama, Alhaurín el Grande, Coín, Álora, Pizarra, Almogía, Casabermeja, Colmenar, Villanueva de la Concepción, Riogordo, Valle de Abdalajis and Totalán.

