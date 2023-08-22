Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Municipal workers will have new cleaning vehicles and equipment. SUR
Fuengirola invests 7 million euros to keep town looking spick and span
Fuengirola invests 7 million euros to keep town looking spick and span

The council has tendered the acquisition of a total of 38 new vehicles: these include high-pressure hydro-cleaners, electric waste collection vehicles and street sweeping vehicles

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 10:37

Fuengirola town hall has invested seven million euros in modernising the resources used by the municipal cleaning services, which includes the purchase of state-of-the-art vehicles and machinery, both for street cleaning services and for waste collection.

Due to a surplus on last year’s budget, the council has tendered the acquisition of a total of 38 new vehicles: these include high-pressure hydro-cleaners, electric waste collection vehicles and street sweeping vehicles.

One million euros of the budget has been set aside for the renovation of waste disposal points, and there are plans to install 14 new public recycling areas for the correct separation of waste.

The investment is part of the council’s plan to improve the municipal cleaning services. Last month saw the opening of a new 3,600-square-metre facility that will serve as a workshop to carry out maintenance work on its fleet of vehicles.

“Fuengirola has always stood out for being a clean and tidy town, and we will continue to invest in order to be a benchmark in this field. We have spent many years implementing this essential service for the well-being of our residents and for the tourist image of our municipality,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.

