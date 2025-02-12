Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Isaac Vargas (c), accompanied by representatives of the Perrock association. SUR
Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend
What to do

Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend

Six rock bands will perform at the annual music event. Entry will be by way of a donation of between one and five euros or a bag of dried pet food

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:38

Fuengirola will host the Perrock music festival for the benefit of local animal shelters on Sunday 16 February, an annual event that will take place in the Peña Diana, located on the fairground, between 11am and 8pm. The festival will present performances by six Spanish rock bands: Deja Vu, Leyenda (tribute to Héroes del Silencio), Alokados, El Tributo Rock, The Nowhere Band (tribute to The Beatles) and Sound Friction.

The event will also have the participation of several local animal shelters, which will have stands offering information about the services they provide.

The festival was announced by councillor Isaac Vargas, accompanied by representatives of the Perrock association, Antonio Alarcón and Rosa Benítez.

Entry will be by way of a donation of between one and five euros or a bag of dried pet food, which will include a drink and entry into a raffle with a variety of prizes donated by local companies and businesses.

The president of the Perrock association, Antonio Alarcón, said, "It is a charity festival in which absolutely all the proceeds go to animal shelters.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer
  2. 2 Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'
  3. 3 Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
  4. 4 Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence
  6. 6 Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
  7. 7 Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title
  8. 8 Torremolinos announces urban regeneration plan in heart of El Calvario neighbourhood
  9. 9 Marie Curie's discreet visit to Andalu%u0441ía... with unwanted fuss
  10. 10 Fuengirola social housing project progresses 'at a good pace'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend