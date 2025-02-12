Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:38 Compartir

Fuengirola will host the Perrock music festival for the benefit of local animal shelters on Sunday 16 February, an annual event that will take place in the Peña Diana, located on the fairground, between 11am and 8pm. The festival will present performances by six Spanish rock bands: Deja Vu, Leyenda (tribute to Héroes del Silencio), Alokados, El Tributo Rock, The Nowhere Band (tribute to The Beatles) and Sound Friction.

The event will also have the participation of several local animal shelters, which will have stands offering information about the services they provide.

The festival was announced by councillor Isaac Vargas, accompanied by representatives of the Perrock association, Antonio Alarcón and Rosa Benítez.

Entry will be by way of a donation of between one and five euros or a bag of dried pet food, which will include a drink and entry into a raffle with a variety of prizes donated by local companies and businesses.

The president of the Perrock association, Antonio Alarcón, said, "It is a charity festival in which absolutely all the proceeds go to animal shelters.”