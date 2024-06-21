Fuengirola to host international basketball tournament

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Fuengirola will host the III international basketball tournament (CIBA) at the Juan Gómez 'Juanito' sports pavilion on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June. Organised by the former players and world champions of the sport, Berni Rodríguez and José Manuel Calderón, along with the town hall, some 96 teams will participate in the tournament, more than half of which are female teams.

The event was announced by sports councillor Julio Rodríguez, who said, “We are very proud to be able to retain an event of such high quality, and which is sponsored by our Olympic runner-up and world champion, Berni Rodríguez, who always has Fuengirola in his thoughts for events like this.”

The councillor added that the CIBA is “a meeting place beyond basketball, because it is a social event which is essential to energise the summer”.

The tournament will begin at 10am on Saturday at the sports centre, where six courts will be installed. On Saturday afternoon, from 7pm, the CIBA Forum will be held, during which the Huella Awards will be presented to the Valencian player of the Spanish national team, Raquel Carrera; the professional padel player, Alex Ruiz; and the former international referee, Dani Hierrezuelo.

The tournament will continue on Sunday from 10am, while at 7pm, the Olé Star game will be held, a match based on the NBA All Star in which a team made up of artists, athletes and former professional players will face the players of the 675 Academy (athletes with cognitive functional diversity).