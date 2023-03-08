Fuengirola gets set to host second stage of urban race circuit The five-kilometre run will take place on Sunday 12 March and is open to both seasoned athletes and fun runners

Fuengirola will host the Circuito de Carreras Urbanas (circuit of urban races) initiative on Sunday 12 March, a five-kilometre run around the Parque Fluvial and the Sohail Castle.

This will be the second stage of the town circuit, which began in Carvajal last month, and will finish with another route through the fairground on Sunday 16 April.

The non-competitive event, which begins at 10am, is open to both seasoned athletes and fun runners, and along with the five-kilometre circuit, there will be a shorter route for children.

The run was announced by the councillor for Sports, María Hernández, who explained that the routes of all sections of the circuit have been organised in order not to cause disruption to traffic, or interfere with the daily routine of local traders and residents.

Ampliar Councillor for Sports, María Hernández. SUR

Registration costs four euros for adults and three euros for children and can be made on www.dorsalchip.es until 4pm on Thursday 9 March. The town hall pointed out that it will “reserve some places” for those who want to register on the day, although the fee will be five euros.

“The urban running circuit has been held for many years in Fuengirola with the idea that we can all practice sport. We want to encourage not only the federated runners, but also encourage the general public to participate and spend a Sunday morning practicing sports and enjoying the magnificent surroundings in a natural outdoor environment,” Hernández said.