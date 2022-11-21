Fuengirola gets in the festive spirit this week The official switch-on of the Christmas illuminations and the inauguration of the nativity scene are among the activities taking place

Fuengirola will welcome the festive season on Friday 25 November with the official switch on of the Christmas illuminations.

The town hall has lined up a series of events to mark the start of the festivities, which begin with the blessing of the nativity scene in the Plaza Reyes Católicos (5.45pm) by the Royal Sacramental Brotherhood of the Passion of Fuengirola. The event, which will be used to raise funds for the social development programme organised by the brotherhood in the neighborhood of El Boquetillo, will include a concert by the choir of the Real Hermandad del Rocío de Fuengirola.

This will be followed by the opening of the festive exhibition, The Magic of Christmas (6.30pm), which will be installed in the municipal museum.

The light switch-on ceremony will take place in the Plaza de España at 7.30 pm and will include a festive dance show performed by the Chassé dance academy. This will be followed by the parade of Christmas fairies from the Plaza de España to the Plaza de la Constitución, where the Christmas market will be located.

“Christmas will arrive during the last weekend of November and Fuengirola will be decorated even more beautiful than in previous years. The festive spirit is always breathed in our town at this time of year, and this is a very important time for our commercial sector,” councillor for Fiestas, Isabel Moreno, said.