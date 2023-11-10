Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Plaza de Hispanidad has 48 new parking spaces. SUR
Fuengirola gains 250 parking spaces since launch of municipal project
Planning

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the latest parking area in Plaza de Hispanidad this week, which has 48 new spaces: 30 for cars and 18 for motorcycles

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 10 November 2023, 16:50

More than 250 new parking spaces have so far been installed in different areas of Fuengirola as part of the town hall’s municipal parking plan, an initiative which has been carried out by the road intervention service.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the latest parking area in Plaza de Hispanidad this week, which has 48 new spaces: 30 for cars and 18 for motorcycles.

“One of the goals of the current mandate in terms of mobility is to achieve more parking spaces in our municipality to make it more comfortable and accessible. At the same time, we seek to prioritise pedestrian areas to make our town more attractive to residents and visitors, and which provides quality of life to its citizens. The need to reconcile this dual objective led us to the commitment to study and implement a Municipal Parking Plan to create new parking spaces either with the construction of new car parks, or by carrying out actions that allow optimising spaces for this use,” Mula said.

The project has also included the renovation of all pedestrian crossings in the town centre, as well as the renovation, or replacement, of horizontal signage.

