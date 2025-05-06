Fuengirola fulfils its 'commitment' as work begins on new day centre for elderly The construction of the new one-million-euro facility started this week and it has a build time of 240 days

Fuengirola has started work this week on the new day centre for the elderly, which will be located on the ground floor of the Elola complex, in the El Boquetillo district. The creation of this facility has been made possible thanks to a grant awarded by the Junta de Andalucía that is included in the European Union’s NextGeneration-EU plan.

The announcement was made by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the site on Monday. “Attention to our elderly is essential. For this reason, one of my priorities is to continue providing new services to our senior citizens. We are committed to making this day centre happen, which is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality, as the work has already begun," she said.

The mayor said that the centre will offer its services to around 40 elderly people and will include a dining and social area, a room for occupational therapy, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms for the operation and maintenance of this type of facility.

The project has a budget of just over one million euros and a construction period of 240 days.