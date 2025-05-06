Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor Ana Mula at the site of the new centre on Monday. SUR
Fuengirola fulfils its &#039;commitment&#039; as work begins on new day centre for elderly

Fuengirola fulfils its 'commitment' as work begins on new day centre for elderly

The construction of the new one-million-euro facility started this week and it has a build time of 240 days

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 13:25

Fuengirola has started work this week on the new day centre for the elderly, which will be located on the ground floor of the Elola complex, in the El Boquetillo district. The creation of this facility has been made possible thanks to a grant awarded by the Junta de Andalucía that is included in the European Union’s NextGeneration-EU plan.

The announcement was made by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the site on Monday. “Attention to our elderly is essential. For this reason, one of my priorities is to continue providing new services to our senior citizens. We are committed to making this day centre happen, which is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality, as the work has already begun," she said.

The mayor said that the centre will offer its services to around 40 elderly people and will include a dining and social area, a room for occupational therapy, a kitchen, toilets and storage rooms for the operation and maintenance of this type of facility.

The project has a budget of just over one million euros and a construction period of 240 days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fore! Costa del Sol residents wage war over stray golf balls
  2. 2 Fuengirola rolls out its packed cultural agenda for May
  3. 3 HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters
  4. 4 Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Fuengirola fulfils its 'commitment' as work begins on new day centre for elderly