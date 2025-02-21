Fuengirola fire brigade stages simulated emergency scenario

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 21 February 2025, 08:22 Compartir

Fuengirola fire brigade carried out a practical training session on Thursday at a tower block in the Las Palmeras complex, located in the centre of the Costa del Sol town. The drill, involving 15 firefighters, took place between 9.30am and 1pm under the supervision of the head of the local fire service, Julián Bueno.

During the initiative, the firefighters underwent a series of exercises and routines that simulated a real-life emergency scenario. For this reason, a high-rise building within the municipality was chosen, allowing the fire brigade to deploy all the necessary resources and equipment to assess its potential response.

Citizen safety councillor for Fuengirola town hall José Luis Ponce explained that this was not a one-off initiative, but part of a series of activities carried out throughout the year to put their theoretical training into practice.