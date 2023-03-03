Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An artist's impression of the new theatre. SUR
Fuengirola finally awards draft project for new theatre and cultural centre

Tony Bryant

Friday, 3 March 2023, 14:01

The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, has announced that the drafting of the project for the creation of the town's new theatre and cultural centre has been awarded to a consortium of Getinsa and Verdasco Arquitectos.

The future centre will be based on the winning design of architect Cristóbal Pérez, whose proposal will use sustainable and energy-efficient materials, including glass reinforced concrete.

It will have five floors and include a 400-seat theatre, which will be able to be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls, classrooms and public spaces. It will sit on a 1,300-square-metre plot where the town's museum is currently located.

