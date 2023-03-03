Fuengirola finally awards draft project for new theatre and cultural centre The future centre will be based on the winning design of architect Cristóbal Pérez, whose proposal will use sustainable and energy-efficient materials, including glass reinforced concrete

The mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, has announced that the drafting of the project for the creation of the town's new theatre and cultural centre has been awarded to a consortium of Getinsa and Verdasco Arquitectos.

It will have five floors and include a 400-seat theatre, which will be able to be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls, classrooms and public spaces. It will sit on a 1,300-square-metre plot where the town's museum is currently located.